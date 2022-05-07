Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $900,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $900,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. Aeglea BioTherapeutics posted sales of $13.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year sales of $5.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $6.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.14 million, with estimates ranging from $10.23 million to $29.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 219,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,674. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $68.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 75,000 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 80,079 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $187,384.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 257,328 shares of company stock valued at $545,246 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 84,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.