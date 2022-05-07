Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AGLE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 219,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,674. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 67,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $130,220.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 34,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $71,640.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 257,328 shares of company stock valued at $545,246. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 147,900 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 698.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 227,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 199,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 84,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.65.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

