Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,099.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

AEVA stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,072. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $684.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.88. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $12.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 32,075 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Aeva Technologies by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 20,247 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

About Aeva Technologies (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

