AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) Shares Up 1.4%

AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a current ratio of 13.16. The firm has a market cap of C$132.82 million and a PE ratio of -6.94.
AEX Gold Company Profile (CVE:AEX)
