AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) Shares Up 1.4%

AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a current ratio of 13.16. The firm has a market cap of C$132.82 million and a PE ratio of -6.94.

AEX Gold Company Profile (CVE:AEX)

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Greenland. Its principal project is the Nalunaq gold project located in the South West Greenland. The company was formerly known as Alopex Gold Inc and changed its name to AEX Gold Inc in June 2018.

