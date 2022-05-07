AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC cut its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 191.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AGCO by 111.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 41.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AGCO opened at $123.30 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $108.56 and a 1-year high of $155.87. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.70.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.48. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

