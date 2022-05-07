AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AGF.B. Royal Bank of Canada cut AGF Management from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set an equal wight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.30.

TSE AGF.B opened at C$6.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$477.87 million and a P/E ratio of 12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.69. AGF Management has a 1-year low of C$6.80 and a 1-year high of C$8.52.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

