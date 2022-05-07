Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS.

NASDAQ AGIO traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 610,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,275. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $627,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

