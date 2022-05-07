Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ALRN remained flat at $$0.43 on Friday. 212,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,145. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $39.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALRN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 56,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

