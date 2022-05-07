Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.85 EPS

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.85, Fidelity Earnings reports. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $596.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AL stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.73. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently -54.81%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,555,000 after buying an additional 53,487 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 293,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 21,527 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 609.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 77,454 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Air Lease by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 32,194 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AL. HSBC assumed coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

