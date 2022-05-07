Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.20-$10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.55-$2.65 EPS.

APD opened at $235.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.30 and a 200 day moving average of $270.19.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $312.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SG3 Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.