Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 502.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.82.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $7.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.84. 9,564,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,583,490. The company has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.10 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Airbnb had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 27,588 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $4,174,892.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total value of $677,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,858,067 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

