Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $165.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb’s first quarter results were driven by a continuous improvement in Nights and Experiences Booked. Also, growth in Average Daily Rates and Gross Booking Value remained a tailwind. Nights and Experiences Booked remained strong in North America, mainly driven by the United States. Also, the same generated higher value in EMEA and Latin America. In the reported quarter, Airbnb had more than six million active listings. Additionally, growth for gross nights booked remained strongest in non-urban areas. Further, continuous recovery in both longer-distance and cross-border travel owing to a reduction in travel restrictions aided the quarterly performance. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic prevailing in the travel industry remain concerns.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $194.94 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $7.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,564,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,490. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a PE ratio of 117.10 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $3,313,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,858,067 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,339,000 after acquiring an additional 53,962 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,602,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

