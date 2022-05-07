Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.67.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($118.95) to €114.00 ($120.00) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €120.00 ($126.32) to €112.00 ($117.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €95.00 ($100.00) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.46. The stock had a trading volume of 417,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $44.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average is $33.63.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4748 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.01%.
About Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
