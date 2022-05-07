Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Albany International worth $9,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIN. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Albany International by 161.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 905,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,574,000 after purchasing an additional 558,295 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Albany International during the third quarter worth approximately $9,252,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Albany International by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,072,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,451,000 after purchasing an additional 74,489 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Albany International by 339.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,547,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIN stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $79.02. The stock had a trading volume of 122,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.43. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $74.17 and a 52-week high of $93.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.42 and its 200-day moving average is $85.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Albany International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 22.89%.

AIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

