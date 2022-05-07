Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.75 EPS

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Albemarle updated its FY22 guidance to $9.25-12.25 EPS.

ALB stock opened at $242.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 101.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $152.58 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.41.

Get Albemarle alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albemarle from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.86.

About Albemarle (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.