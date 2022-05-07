Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.86.

Albemarle stock traded up $5.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.41. 2,320,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $152.58 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.75. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,328,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Albemarle by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after acquiring an additional 523,340 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $100,873,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 938.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,115,000 after buying an additional 363,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

