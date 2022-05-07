Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Raised to $368.00 at Oppenheimer

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.86.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $5.91 on Friday, hitting $242.41. 2,320,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,238. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $152.58 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,121,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,132,257,000 after purchasing an additional 57,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,283,000 after acquiring an additional 71,109 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Albemarle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,241,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Albemarle by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,192,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,676,000 after acquiring an additional 67,297 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Albemarle by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,266,000 after acquiring an additional 119,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

