Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

ALDX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. 1,000,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,788. The company has a current ratio of 19.77, a quick ratio of 19.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALDX. StockNews.com began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 186.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 63,943 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 88.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 66,152 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 822.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 122,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

