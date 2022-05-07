Aleph.im (ALEPH) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $245,289.00

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 7th. Aleph.im has a market cap of $52.93 million and $245,289.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph.im coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000726 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im (ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,678,847 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Aleph.im Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

