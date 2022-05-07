Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AQN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $16.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $594.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,390,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,133,000 after buying an additional 50,076 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 113,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

