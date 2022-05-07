Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Align Technology worth $25,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 363.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,683,000 after buying an additional 835,135 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 43.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,258,000 after purchasing an additional 631,630 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,200,000 after purchasing an additional 255,913 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 180.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,493,000 after purchasing an additional 243,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $74,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.27.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $280.41 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.37 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $406.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.76.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

