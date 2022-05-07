Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

Shares of ALHC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. 358,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,083. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

ALHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 26,366 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $294,771.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $55,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,908 shares of company stock worth $401,451 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $2,461,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,204 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 53,556.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 45,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 247,518 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 24,717 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.