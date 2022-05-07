Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.94.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALGS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ ALGS traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,488. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $34.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.52.

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.11). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,263.64% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 3,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,164,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 2,859.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 453,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,971,000 after acquiring an additional 358,741 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,865,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $415,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

