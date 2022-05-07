Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.65 EPS

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by ($1.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:ALLK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.40. 927,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,336. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.36. Allakos has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $186.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.96.
ALLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.
About Allakos (Get Rating)
Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allakos (ALLK)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.