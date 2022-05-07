Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.65 EPS

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by ($1.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ALLK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.40. 927,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,336. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.36. Allakos has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $186.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.96.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Allakos by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Allakos by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Allakos by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 31,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Allakos by 684.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 51,557 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

