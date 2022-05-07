Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Announces Earnings Results

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.58) earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $154.06. 261,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,846. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.47. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $132.03 and a 12 month high of $235.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.27.

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $116,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $319,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,096 shares of company stock worth $3,058,583. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,149,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.90.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

