Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.58) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.06. The company had a trading volume of 261,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,846. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.27. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $132.03 and a 1-year high of $235.08.
In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 11,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $1,882,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $319,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,096 shares of company stock worth $3,058,583 in the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.90.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
