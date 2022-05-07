Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.58) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.06. The company had a trading volume of 261,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,846. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.27. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $132.03 and a 1-year high of $235.08.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 11,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $1,882,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $319,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,096 shares of company stock worth $3,058,583 in the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116,891 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 18.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.90.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.