Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ALGT opened at $154.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.80 and a 200-day moving average of $172.27. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $132.03 and a fifty-two week high of $235.08.

In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $319,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total value of $81,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,096 shares of company stock worth $3,058,583. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after buying an additional 116,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,347,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,003,000 after buying an additional 51,677 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,205,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,149,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGT. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.90.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

