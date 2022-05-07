Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.58) earnings per share.

Allegiant Travel stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.06. The stock had a trading volume of 261,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,846. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $132.03 and a 12 month high of $235.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.90.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total transaction of $81,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 400 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,096 shares of company stock worth $3,058,583 over the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.