Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives $38.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.60.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGM. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.
ALGM stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.29. 374,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,356. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60.
In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.