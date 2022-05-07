Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives $38.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGM. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

ALGM stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.29. 374,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,356. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

