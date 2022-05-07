ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Updates FY13 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY13 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-$3.90 for the period.

ALLETE stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.62. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $56.84 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average of $63.58.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.25 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ALLETE by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in ALLETE by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in ALLETE by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth $1,991,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in ALLETE by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

