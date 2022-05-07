Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

AMOT stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.62. 43,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,616. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.64. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

AMOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

