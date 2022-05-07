Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:AOSL traded down $6.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.54. 1,562,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,002. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $69.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.84.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 12,500 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $664,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,873. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $88,192.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,023.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,055,047 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 32,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 386.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 118,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

