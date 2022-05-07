Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Given New $181.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $155.00 to $181.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

AMR traded up $3.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.42. 760,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,074. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.53. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $178.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.94 by $1.36. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 101.79%. The company had revenue of $828.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.00) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 69.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $942,147.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Stetson sold 35,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $4,247,219.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,895 shares of company stock valued at $13,392,415. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 45,918 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $970,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares during the period. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

