Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.1% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $70,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,314.08.

GOOGL stock traded down $15.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,314.93. 1,985,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,496. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,193.62 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,606.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2,751.42.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,230 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,069 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

