AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,034 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,068,000. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 53,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.00.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,883 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,826,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $156.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.22 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.57.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.