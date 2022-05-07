AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,100 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 255.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Cintas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $383.94. 449,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,004. The business has a 50 day moving average of $402.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

