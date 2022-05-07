AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $1,423,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 664.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,746,000 after purchasing an additional 149,043 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLT traded down $6.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,611,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,438. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.56 and a 200 day moving average of $147.51. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.70 and a 1 year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.64.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

