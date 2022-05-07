AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 113.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,604 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,898,000 after acquiring an additional 59,411 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 558.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 67,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 272,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 70,253 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWL. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NWL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.48. 2,740,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.