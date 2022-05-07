AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 279.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,244 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Chimera Investment worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the third quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

CIM stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.31. 2,577,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,304. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.80%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 185.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

