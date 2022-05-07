AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 233.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,826 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13,534.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 305,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 303,162 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $4,603,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,895,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,898,000 after purchasing an additional 239,254 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 27.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,107,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,303,000 after purchasing an additional 237,168 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 63.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 494,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 191,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PDM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. 1,120,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,107. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 210.00%.

PDM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,889.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $122,718.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,246.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $168,295 over the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

