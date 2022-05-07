AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 176.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,559 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

DISH traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,288,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.92. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

