AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 4,741 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 148.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Public Storage by 13.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Public Storage by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,243,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 50.3% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 0.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $12.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $336.88. 1,153,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $382.60 and its 200-day moving average is $360.06. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $269.55 and a 52 week high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.15.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

