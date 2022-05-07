Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 289,698 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 649,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 289,698 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth $21,710,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,445,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,840 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,360,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,847 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth $8,464,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TELL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.03. Tellurian Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 73.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

