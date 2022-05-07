Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,797 Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.57% of SuRo Capital worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 30,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 213,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 320,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 41,592 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 90,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SuRo Capital stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 8.19. SuRo Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $252.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.69.

SuRo Capital ( NASDAQ:SSSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3,376.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is currently 392.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SuRo Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SuRo Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

