Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of iRobot worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $52.00 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.36 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.26.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.69. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

