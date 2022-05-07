Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 334.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $493.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $536.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $630.34. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.80. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $466.56 and a 52-week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 34.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,931.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total transaction of $1,207,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,206 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIVB. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.53.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

