Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 2,797 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after buying an additional 556,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,638,000 after buying an additional 109,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,003,000 after buying an additional 428,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.68.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $164.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.94 and its 200 day moving average is $210.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.01 and a beta of 1.44.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

