Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 3,699 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,734,000 after acquiring an additional 918,937 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 515.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 341,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,437,000 after acquiring an additional 285,609 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 5,464.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 217,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after acquiring an additional 213,100 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 527.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after acquiring an additional 205,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,133,000 after purchasing an additional 166,245 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $106.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.71 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.66.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

