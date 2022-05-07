Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 272,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after buying an additional 62,896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 281.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 58,775 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,929,000.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 22,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $381,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $738,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a current ratio of 17.69. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $49.66. The firm has a market cap of $609.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RCKT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

