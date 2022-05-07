Alps Advisors Inc. Has $2.54 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,568 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,909 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 535.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 19,478 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 75.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,032 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $643.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $504.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $586.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.97. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $322.23 and a 52 week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,909,567. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

